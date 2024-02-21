Ric Flair biopic in the works from The Rock’s production company

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is developing a biopic on Ric Flair. “As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair,” Johnson stated in a press release. “He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that’s exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can’t wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, ‘thank you for the house, Ric.'” Read more at TheWrap.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure who they can cast to play Flair, but it better not be Aaron Dean Eisenberg, who did a terrible Flair impersonation in The Iron Claw.