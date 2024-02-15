ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The ROH Women’s TV Title tournament begins

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Rachael Ellering in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Queen Aminata vs. J-Rod in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-The Infantry in action

-The Outrunners in action

-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).