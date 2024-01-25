The Fairplay Rumble event on Friday in Florida

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jonny Fairplay is hosting “The Fairplay Rumble” on Friday. The event will be held in Clearwater, Florida at PJ O’Reilly’s. Fairplay will be joined by Mama C and Ryno from CBS’s “Survivor”, and Matt and Paulie from “The Challenge” on MTV. For ticket info, visit FairplayRumble.com.

Powell’s POV: Ticket prices range from $25 to $75 for the Royal Rumble eve event. Fairplay will be attending the WWE Royal Rumble event on Saturday. He will also be joining me as the co-host for Monday’s Pro Wrestling Boom Live at 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net. I’m looking forward to hearing about Jonny’s in-person experience at what I believe is his first Rumble event.