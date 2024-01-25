The Fairplay Rumble event on Friday in Florida

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jonny Fairplay is hosting “The Fairplay Rumble” on Friday. The event will be held in Clearwater, Florida at PJ O’Reilly’s. Fairplay will be joined by Mama C and Ryno from CBS’s “Survivor”, and Matt and Paulie from “The Challenge” on MTV. For ticket info, visit FairplayRumble.com.
Powell’s POV: Ticket prices range from $25 to $75 for the Royal Rumble eve event. Fairplay will be attending the WWE Royal Rumble event on Saturday. He will also be joining me as the co-host for Monday’s Pro Wrestling Boom Live at 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net. I’m looking forward to hearing about Jonny’s in-person experience at what I believe is his first Rumble event.
