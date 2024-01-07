New TNA X Division Championship belt unveiled

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new X Division Championship belt on Sunday.
.@SuperChrisSabin with the new TNA X-Division Championship. pic.twitter.com/rLs3JKgDEs
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2024
Powell’s POV: The company’s other new title belts will be unveiled daily at noon CT/1ET on Monday through Thursday. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are listed for Saturday a Saturday reveal with no time listed. Please tell me they used this opportunity to come up with a better name for the Digital Media Championship. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
.@ScottDAmore presents @SuperChrisSabin with the brand new TNA X-Division Championship.
Subscribe to TNA+ with tiers that include TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/zBoLlycq3S
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2024
