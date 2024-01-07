New TNA X Division Championship belt unveiled

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new X Division Championship belt on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: The company’s other new title belts will be unveiled daily at noon CT/1ET on Monday through Thursday. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are listed for Saturday a Saturday reveal with no time listed. Please tell me they used this opportunity to come up with a better name for the Digital Media Championship. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.