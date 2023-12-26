NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Oba Femi vs. Tavion Heights in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match

-Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak in an NXT Underground match

-Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic

Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET.