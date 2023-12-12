NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s NXT Deadline fallout edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag match

-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-The men’s NXT Breakout Tournament begins (Entrants: Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crucifino, Trey Bearhill, Myles Borne, and Oba Femi)

Powell’s POV: Iron Survivor Challenge winners Trick Williams and Blair Davenport will get their title matches on the January 2 “New Year’s Evil” themed edition of the NXT television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).