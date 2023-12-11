WWE Raw results (12/11): Powell’s live review of CM Punk’s brand choice, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,594)

Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aired live December 11, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of Drew McIntyre taking out Sami Zayn’s knee on last week’s show, along with McIntyre taking out Jey Uso after Jey’s main event loss to Seth Rollins… The Raw opening aired…

Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside. Cole said the McIntyre vs. Uso match would open the show. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Jey Uso. The broadcast team hyped CM Punk’s decision and Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura while Jey made his entrance.

Once in the ring, Jey Uso, who wore a “Yeet” t-shirt, welcomed viewers to Raw and then noted that he had “yeet” back. “I’m excited about that one,” he said. Jey also said he’s happy to have CM Punk back and wished Sami Zayn well in his recovery from his storyline injury. Jey started to address McIntyre attacking him, but McIntyre’s entrance theme interrupted him.

Drew McIntyre walked out with a microphone in hand. McIntyre said enough of the ass kissing. McIntyre said Nick Aldis can have CM Punk on Smackdown. He said he didn’t want Punk on Raw because he will destroy the locker room from the inside out. McIntyre said he’s one of the only people who traveled the world with Punk and knows what he’s like. A brief CM Punk chant broke out.

McIntyre looked into the camera and addressed Sami Zayn while acknowledging that he might have something to do with him being at home. McIntyre said Zayn took it too far by talking about his family, then said he was sorry. McIntyre told Jey that this is how an apology works.

McIntyre climbed on the apron and told the fans to imagine that someone hurt one of their family members and never bothered to apologize. McIntyre told the fans to be honest in answering whether they would want revenge. McIntyre spoke to a fan named Austin and then said Austin’s family doesn’t care about him because he’s a coward. Jey told the fans to give him a Yeet if they wanted to see him beat McIntyre. Jey cleared McIntyre from the ring before the opening bell and heading into the first break… [C]

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso. The match was joined in progress. McIntyre was dominant coming out of the break. McIntyre went for a Claymore Kick at ringside, but Jey moved, causing McIntyre to land on the broadcast table. Jey returned to the ring and then hit a suicide dive. [C]

Jey had McIntyre hung up in a tree of woe and was on the top rope stomping him coming out of the break. McIntyre sat up and suplexed Jey off the apron. Cole set up footage from during the break of McIntyre catapulting Jey into the steel beam under the ring. Cole said it’s not the McIntyre he knows.

Jey caught McIntyre with a kick to the gut and followed up with a Samoan Drop that led to a two count. McIntyre avoided a charging Jey in the corner and then performed a neckbreaker. McIntyre kipped up and then did the countdown for his finisher before running into a superkick. Jey threw another superkick and went for a top rope splash, but McIntyre put his knees up.

McIntyre put Jey down with a Future Shock DDT and got a two count while Barrett recalled the same move giving McIntyre a win over Jey in the WarGames advantage match. McIntyre removed a top turnbuckle pad while the referee was checking on Jey. McIntyre set up for his finisher again, but Jey speared him and covered him for a two count.

The referee tended to the turnbuckle pad while McIntyre gouged the eye of Jey. McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick and then scored the pin. Cole said it’s not the McIntyre he knows and he’ll do anything it takes. Barrett said McIntyre went off the deep end due to the actions of people such as Jey…

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso in 13:15 of television time.

Powell’s POV: A strong opening match. Cole did a really good job of putting over the change in McIntyre while acting bothered by his heel antics.

A video package recapped CM Punk’s appearances on Smackdown and NXT Deadline. It focused heavily on his Smackdown promo and included the line about punching people in the face backstage and then asking who would do that. The video also included his comments on Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins…

Cole questioned where Punk would end up while a graphic listed Raw, NXT, and Smackdown. Cole said Punk would appear live later in the show… [C]

A Shinsuke Nakamura subtitled video package aired. He said he watched Cody Rhodes talk week after week about finishing his story and yet he’s no closer to actually doing it. He said that as good as Cody is, he’s not good enough to do it and never will be. Nakamura recalled Cody saying that he doesn’t respect him.

Nakamura said Cody’s weakness is that he strives for the admiration of others. Nakamura said he freed himself from that burdon long ago and now draws his own destiny. He said he’s been reborn and will bring Cody’s story to an end. Nakamura said he is the real nightmare and told Cody to remember that he asked for this…

Powell’s POV: Another top notch Nakamura video. This one had some animation of Nakamura blowing red mist into Cody’s face and then looking like a super villain while standing over him.

Cole hyped Cody vs. Nakamura for later in the show…

Inside The Judgment Day’s clubhouse, Finn Balor scolded JD McDonagh for “the wheels falling off around here” while he and Rhea Ripley were gone for a week. Rhea Ripley took issue with R-Truth breaking into their locker room. Ripley also recalled McDonagh and Dom losing to The Creed Brothers, and showed sympathy for Dom losing the NXT North American Championship.

Damian Priest said it sucked that Dom lost his title, and then said people not showing up for Raw sucks, which made Ripley squirm. Priest said that he and Balor would not take the Creeds lightly. Ripley told Priest that saying you’re a leader is easier than actually being a leader. Priest respond, but Ripley interrupted him and said she was talking to the family. Ripley said she was sick of the disrespect and it was time to remind people that they run Raw. She said she would make an example out of Maxxine Dupri….

The Creeds and Ivy Nile were shown talking with the Alpha Academy foursome. Ivy Nile said she would be with Maxxine Dupri just in case. R-Truth showed up with Christmas lights and said they were for Judgment Day’s clubhouse. Chad Gable told Truth that Judgment Day is dangerous and he doesn’t think Truth is really in the group. Truth said he’s in the group and the Judgment Day is just misunderstood. Truth wished them all a happy Thanksgiving before making his exit…

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance… [C] Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile made their entrance…

2. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri (w/Ivy Nile) in a non-title match. Barrett recalled Chad Gable telling Dupri that she didn’t need to be nervous. Barrett questioned what planet Gable is from and then put over Ripley. Dupri slapped Ripley and then looked nervous about what she did.

Ripley powered up Dupri, who performed a lousy huracanrana or head-scissors takedown. Ripley came back with a big boot to the chest. Ripley followed up with a Riptide. Ripley taunted Dupri by asking if she thinks it’s funny before telling her she is nothing. Ripley applied the Prism Lock and got the submission win.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Maxxine Dupri in 2:05 in a non-title match.

Ripley didn’t release the hold until Ivy Nile entered the ring. Ripley and Nile had a staredown over the fallen Dupri. Ripley taunted Nile and exited the ring. Ripley exited the ring and said, “You’re nothing in my world,” while looking at Nile…

Powell’s POV: Dupri looks in over her head in the main roster ring. The match was total domination from Ripley, just as it should have been.

A video package aired on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Cole described them as the life of the party. They were shown at a concert and at other locations. Carter said if you think you’ve seen everything they can do, you haven’t seen anything yet. Barrett said the duo would face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell later in the show…

Adam Pearce was shown walking backstage with a contract folder in his hand. Pearce knocked on Punk’s locker room door and entered the room while Cole said they were minutes away from Punk making his decision… [C]

Cole hyped the WrestleMania week events in Philadelphia going on sale on Friday…

Raw general manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring and was introduced by Samatha Irvin. Pearce held up the Raw contract folder and said the time for the sales pitch was over. He said that after knowing the man he was about to introduce for 25 years, he’s sure that he would make the right decision.

CM Punk made his entrance wearing a “Hell Froze Over” t-shirt. Punk slapped hands on his way to the ring.

[Hour Two] Pearce shook hands with Punk and then handed him a microphone. There were loud “CM Punk” chants once his music stopped playing. Punk said he thought he was in a bit of a sullen mood until he saw all the signs and all of the people.

Punk said “we have a huge decision to make.” He said he’s been thinking about it all week. He said the reason he’s been so consumed and worried about it is because he loves the fans. Punk said Cleveland hasn’t always been kind to him. He said there are a lot of ghosts in the building and he’s doing his best to face them head on.

Punk said he made his WWE debut in Cleveland and had Mickie James on his arm. He said it went so well that he went backstage and was told they were sending him to Ohio Valley Wrestling (WWE’s former developmental territory). Punk said he triumphantly returned to the same building as the world champion, but he was kicked in the head by Randy Orton, which led to him being stripped of the title. “Cleveland again,” Punk recalled thinking.

Punk asked if anyone was in the building ten years earlier for the story he was about to tell. He said that for better or worse, he had to “take myself off the hamster wheel” ten years ago. He said it was the hardest decision of his life and he doesn’t regret it, but he spoke about disappointing the fans who paid to see him that day.

Punk said he saw a young woman by the name of Indi who told him that she felt betrayed as a kid. Punk said he felt the same way when he saw Roddy Piper appear on WCW television when he was a kid. “So if you’re here now or you’re watching at home and you’re disappointed that CM Punk walked out, I understand and, hell, ladies and gentlemen, I apologize.”

Punk said Nick Aldis put together a substantial offer. He said there’s a 15 year-old Punk who is tickled that he got an offer from Shawn Michaels to held mold the future stars. Punk said Pearce put together an offer that is head and shoulders above both of those deals.

Punk said his mind was probably made up when he looked at the calendar and saw Cleveland. Punk said he was here to bury those ghosts and right a few wrongs.

“My future starts now,” Punk said. “You couldn’t write a better television show, ladies and gentlemen, ten years almost to the day CM Punk walked out and regardless of how you feel about it, CM Punk walks right back in. And if you’re happy about it, if you’re made about it, you better learn to love it. Congratulations, Adam Pearce, the newest Raw Superstar is CM Punk, and CM Punk is home.”

Punk and Pearce shook hands and then hugged. Punk put pen to paper on the Raw contract. Punk went to the ropes and played to the crowd for a moment.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance and entered the ring. Rollins and Punk went face to face while Pearce tried to talk them down. The staredown lasted over a minute with the fans singing Rollins’ entrance theme.

Rollins ended the staredown by getting a microphone from someone at ringside. Rollins welcomed Cleveland and Punk to Monday Night Rollins. He said he hoped Punk knew how incredibly fortunate he was to be standing in the ring.

Rollins told Punk not to call WWE his home. “You abandoned this place ten years ago,” Rollins said. “Not only did you abandon it, but you actively tried to tear it down. You spent ten years slandering me and every single person in that locker room, and then you want to walk back in here and call this place your home? This is not your home, this is my home.” Punk stared at Rollins with his arms crossed.

Rollins said he’s been here and everyone in the back are his brothers and sisters. He said it’s his family “and this is our home.” Rollins said he’ll do everything within his power to protect it from people like you.” Punk smirked (while probably having a Hangman Page flashback).

Rollins said he didn’t want there to be any confusion, so he would say it plainly with every fiber of his being. “I hate you,” said Rollins. “But if you’re going to be part of WWE again, then I want you on Monday Night Raw.” Rollins laughed. He said the truth always comes out.

Rollins said he and everyone else knows that this is Punk’s last chance. He said that Punk would either expose himself and self destruct like he always does and Rollins would be the first person to slam the door shut on his legacy. Or by some miracle he has changed and he has any gas left in his old tank, maybe one day he’ll be lucky enough to stand across the ring from him in a world heavyweight championship match “and then I will expose you for the fraud that you are.”

Rollins said he would show Punk that there are levels to this and he would wrestle circles around him and let him understand in real time what it means to be the best in the world. A “CM Punk” chant broke out.

“Are you done,” Punk asked. “That’s your one pass to stand here and speak to me disrespectfully without me coming after you.” Punk said he’s never asked for anything to be handed to him and he’s always done things stubbornly the hard way.

Punk called for Pearce to rejoin him in the ring and said if they were making things official, then they should make things official. Punk said he would enter the Royal Rumble and when he wins, maybe it will be Rollins that he goes after. Punk dropped the mic and exited the ring while his music played. Rollins stayed in the ring and smirked in response. As Punk walked to the back, he said there’s only one best in the world. Once Punk made it to the stage, he looked to the fans while Rollins stared at him and smiled…

Cole said it was 2014 when Punk’s last appearance took place in the Royal Rumble and now it’s coming full circle…

Powell’s POV: An excellent segment. I like that Punk addressed his past in the building, but I loved the intensity of his exchange with Rollins. There’s been a lot of talk about Rollins facing Punk at the Rumble, but I like the idea of Punk entering the Rumble match instead. It no longer feels as simple as Cody Rhodes wins the Rumble. I don’t know whether it was ever going to be that simple in execution, but it seems like there’s a good chance that Cody or Punk wins the Rumble and whichever one of them doesn’t win the Rumble ends up winning the Elimination Chamber match. Or maybe Steve Austin returns for a WrestleMania match with Punk and they go in a different direction with one of the title matches. The more options and the more mystery the better.

A video package aired with Ivar and Valhalla talking about Ivar having another match with Bronson Reed. Reed also spoke about their double count-out match. He said the security guards were out there to save Ivar from him. Reed said no one would save Ivar this time around…

Bronson Reed made his entrance… [C] An ad for Smackdown hyped the return of Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller in tournament matches to determine the No. 1 contender to the U.S. Championship… Ivar and Valhalla made their entrance coming out of the break…

3. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar (w/Valhalla). Early in the match, both men performed simultaneous clotheslines. Both men rolled to opposite sides of the ring and then glared at one another. They both charged and went for simultaneous crossbody blocks, which left them both down. [C]

Ivar missed a split-leg splash in the corner. Reed went up top for the Tsunami Splash, but Ivar cut him off. Ivar clubbed Reed until he fell to the floor. Ivar went up top and performed a cannonball splash from the top rope to Reed on the floor. Damn. Ivar rolled Reed back inside the ring and went up top, but Reed cut him off. Reed superplexed Ivar and got the three count.

Bronson Reed beat Ivar in 7:55.

Powell’s POV: Another fun battle of the big men style match. This was more entertaining than their previous match.

CM Punk was walking backstage when he came across Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. “Hey, guys, where’s Rhea?” Punk asked. Priest laughed and called him a funny guy. Priest welcomed Punk “to our show.” Priest said he hopes that Punk is the guy who finishes his story.

Priest held up the Money in the Bank briefcase and said that if Punk does, he’ll be the one waiting. Priest told a smiling Punk to have a good night and then walked away with his allies before they made their entrance. Cole said Dom looks so much better without the NXT North American Title… [C]

Cole hyped Undertaker’s one-man show for January 28 in Clearwater, Florida…

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh stood in the ring. Priest delivered his “all rise” line and then Balor boasted about the two of them holding the tag team titles. Priest said they had a simple message for everyone in the locker room. He said regardless of whether they’ve dealt with them before, are a returning superstar, or a new superstar like the Creeds, they are all on notice. Dom tried to speak and was booed.

R-Truth came out with his Christmas lights. He said he tried to decorate their clubhouse, but they have locks on the front and back doors. He asked how they could have a holiday party if he can’t do the decorations. McDonagh barked that there’s no party and if there was, Truth wouldn’t be invited.

Priest invited Truth to joined them inside the ring so he could hear what he had to say. Truth said he had a lot of ideas for Judgment Day. Balor encouraged him to share his thoughts. Truth’s first suggestion was kicking McDonagh out of the group because nobody likes him.

Truth said Priest has to stop calling himself the boss. Truth said he thinks Priest is a fantastic boss, but it makes Mami mad. Priest told Truth that he’s a funny guy and he understands why people like him. Balor said he likes him and did the “What’s Up” along with Truth. “Everybody loves R-Truth,” Priest said. “Except me.” Priest clotheslined Truth and then the rest of crew put the boots to him.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed ran out and tried to help Truth, but they were outnumbered. Dom and McDonagh sent Julius to the floor and tried to run him into the barricade, but he countered into a double suplex. Julius returned to the ring and helped his brother. They sent Balor to the floor. Priest went for a double chokeslam, but the Creeds fought him off and performed a double spinebuster. At ringside, Dom recalled telling Priest and Balor that they have to be ready for the Creeds. “Yeah, I get it,” Priest barked back…

Backstage, CM Punk crossed paths with Drew McIntyre, who was talking with Adam Priest. McIntyre said he doesn’t care about Punk’s story or Cody’s story, he cares about finishing his own story. McIntyre said he and Pearce figured that out already. McIntyre made his exit.

Pearce told Punk that McIntyre would get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on the Day One edition of Raw. Kofi Kingston showed up. Punk hugged him and then shook hands with Chad Gable and Ricochet. Punk said he heard Ricochet is awful at video games. Punk said he had to use the bathroom and would catch up with them. Pearce told the trio that he had an idea that he wanted to run by them…

Cole said Pearce needs an assistant, and then clarified that the Day One edition of Raw will be held on January 1 in San Diego…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their entrance… [C] Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell made their entrance…

4. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven sat in on commentary, which made Cole wonder what he did to get on the bad side of Adam Pearce. Natalya and Tegan Nox were shown watching the match on a backstage television. In the end, Carter and Chance hit their Afterparty finisher on LeRae and then Chance pinned her…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance beat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 2:25.

Powell’s POV: That’s two wins in a row for Carter and Chance, so I assume they’ll be getting the next tag title shot. Hell, it typically only only takes a single win to get a shot at the women’s tag titles.

Johnny Gargano had a Cleveland Browns title belt draped over his shoulder when he played up being in his hometown while talking to Tommaso Ciampa. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci showed up. Kaiser said he’s heard people talking about them having a mystery partner. Ciampa said he shouldn’t worry about that, he should be worried about what Gunther does once they disappoint him again.

Gunther showed up and said Gargano and Ciampa were very confident. Gunther wished them luck and said he doubted they could find anyone who would want to team with two weirdos like them. Cole asked who would team with “DYI.” Barrett laughed at corrected him.

Becky Lynch was shown walking backstage while Nikki Cross could be seen standing in the background. Cole said Lynch would speak next and then told Barrett that Chelsea Green threw him for a loop to explain his flub. Funny… [C]