WWE Raw rating for Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.533 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.884 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.65 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode featured the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton. Neither man appeared on this week’s show. The December 5, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.536 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.