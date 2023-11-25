NXT Level Up results (11/24): O’Connor’s review of the “best of” edition featuring Eddy Thorpe vs. Dante Chen, Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice, and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 93)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 24, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Note: As this is a “best of” show, I will be using the match reports for this recap from my original reviews.

Blake Howard in the backstage area welcomed us to a special Thanksgiving edition of the show. He sent it straight to a video of Eddy Thorpe, who said that his first match against Dante Chen meant a lot to him and as he was still getting adjusted to the NXT style so he was a bit nervous. Thorpe said he was more excited than nervous as he had been watching NXT his entire career and NXT was always his goal and saw this match as an opportunity to make a statement.

1. Dante Chen vs. Eddy Thorpe. The match originally aired February 17, 2023. Thorpe is the new ring name for the former NJPW wrestler Karl Fredericks. An exchange of holds from both men led to a stalemate early. Chen got the best of a test of strength and took Thorpe down to the mat for a near fall. Chen worked on the arm of Thorpe but Thorpe responded with a twisting crossbody as Chen came off the ropes.

Thorpe worked on the neck of Chen to take control before transitioning into an abdominal stretch. Chen chopped the chest of Thorpe and looked for a kick but Thorpe hit a kick of his own to Chen in the corner. Chen rallied with a kick but Thorpe hit Chen with a Saito suplex dropping Chen on his head and hit the Impaler DDT, struggling into the cover for the win.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 4:33.

Lola Vice was backstage. Vice said she doesn’t fear anyone which was why she was ready for her fight against Ivy Nile. Vice said she hadn’t been kicked so hard in a long time but she loved it. Things may not have gone her way but she used it as motivation to win the NXT 2023 Women’s Breakout tournament.

2. Lola Vice vs. Ivy Nile. The match originally aired April 28, 2023. An exchange of arm drags between both women started the match. Nile utilized a go behind and took Vice down with a waist lock takedown. Vice rallied and gained a near fall on Nile. Vice sent Nile into the corner and hit a spin kick. Vice attempted to ground Nile but was met with a quick rollup for a two count. Vice grabbed the arm of Nile and worked the arm as Nile looked to counter. Nile rallied and hit the corner dropkick on Vice and a powerslam before locking in the dragon sleeper for the submission win.

Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice via submission in 4:17.

Kelani Jordan backstage said she will never forget her match against Wendy Choo but she felt ready even though she had only been in the business for six months and was ready for the challenge. Jordan mentioned around the time of finding out she was having a match she was in a place of sadness as she was at her niece’s funeral. Jordan said her niece always told her to elevate so regardless of the outcome she was going to elevate for her and her family.

3. Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan. The match originally aired May 12, 2023. Choo gained the early advantage over Jordan but Jordan would kip up and take Choo down to the mat with a side headlock. Both women, after a stalemate, got back to their feet and Jordan went for a handshake but Choo shrugged her off. Choo sent Jordan into the corner and hit a handspring splash and a snap suplex for a two count. Jordan gained a near fall of her own but was hit by a boot to the face as Choo looked to finish. Late in the match, Jordan hit a springboard crossbody but Choo rolled through and hit the snooze button for the victory.

Wendy Choo defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 5:18.

Tavion Heights backstage said that Level Up is a place where upcoming talent can prove that they are not only competitors but top dog contenders. Heights said his match with Axiom was going to be different, so his moveset had to be different…

4. Axiom vs. Tavion Heights. The match originally aired July 14, 2023. Heights powered Axiom down early in this tale of power vs speed. Heights continued to ground Axiom as the match rolled on working on the arm but Axiom rolled into a backslide for a near fall and hit a kick to take control. Heights hit a rebound clothesline which turned Axiom inside out as Heights looked to finish. Axiom hit an enzuigiri as the two men exchanged punches.

Heights went for a German suplex but Axiom landed on his feet and sent Heights to the outside with a dropkick. Axiom followed up with a tope suicida and brought Heights back in a hit a crossbody. Axiom looked for a pin but Heights rolled through and hit the ‘doctor’ bomb for a close near fall. Heights looked for it one more time but Axiom hit the head-scissors and a knee to the jaw to rock Heights. Axiom quickly followed up with the golden ratio kick for the win.

Axiom defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 7:05.

John’s Ramblings: A nice compilation of matches showcasing the recent breakout stars of the NXT roster. A complete throwaway edition though where if you’ve seen these matches before there’s no real merit in revisiting them. But if you are a new viewer or missed these the first time around you could do worse than to give this episode a look.