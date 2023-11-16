ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Tony Khan provides an updated on the ROH TV Title that was vacated by Samoa Joe

-El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels

-The Boys vs. The Bollywood Boyz

-Trent Beretta vs. Peter Avalon

-Marina Shafir in action

-Emi Sakura in action

-The Outrunners in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).