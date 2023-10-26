WWE in Cologne, Germany (10/26) results: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

October 26, 2023 in Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Results courtesy of Julian from Wrestling-infos.de

Sebastian “Hackmann” Hackl welcome the fans in Cologne and advertised the “Bash in Berlin” premium live event for next August.

1. Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ in an NXT North American Championship match. JD McDonagh interfered for the DQ. Jey Uso made the save for Zayn and demanded a tag team match. Mysterio and McDonagh tried to leave, but Zayn and Uso brought them back into the ring..

2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Uso pinned Mysterio after a spear. McDonagh got hit by a Helluva Kick from Zayn before the finish.

3. Rhea Ripley (w/ Dominik Mysterio) defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship. Rodriguez hit Mysterio with a Big Boot, but then Ripley got the pin after performing her Riptide finisher.

Chad Gable made fun of the crowd in Cologne and said it is great

being here in Düsseldorf. He said the people should be happy that he and his Alpha Academy left the greatest country USA just to be here. Gable tried to start a USA-Chant, but it was not successful. Imperium made their entrance and Ludwig Kaiser brought a German Flag.

4. “Imperium” Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri). Gable and Otis start the match early with a sneak attack. Kaiser pinned Gable after the Imperial Bomb. There were loud “Ludwig Kaiser” chants that echoed around the arena.

Kaiser spoke to the crowd and thanked them for the support. He said now is the greatest time for wrestling. He also can’t wait for “Bash in Berlin” next year.

The Miz tried to speak German and let the people know that he is

simply awesome and has the biggest balls. The crowd answers that by starting a “Tiny Balls” chant.

5. Cody Rhodes pinned The Miz. During the match, Sebastian Hackl translated the “Kleine Eier” chants from the crowd, which is German for “tiny balls”. Miz was furious. Cody used CrossRhodes to get the pin. Rhodes asked Hackl to translate that he is looking forward to the Premium Live Event in Berlin next year.

New Day danced to their own music and also to the theme song of

The Judgment Day.

6. Finn Balor and Damian Priest beat “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Priest hit woods with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Balor pinned Woods after hitting Coup de Grace. The crowd started a lot of carnival chants during this match. Cologne has one of the biggest carnival celebrations every year.

7. Gunther beat Bronson Reed to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther won clean after a powerbomb.

8. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Cologne Street Fight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins put Nakamura through a table and eventually used the Stomp to get the pin.

Rollins thanked the crowd for the support and said he is looking forward to the PLE in Berlin next year. He sent the crowd home while singing his theme song with them.