Impact Wrestling in Glasgow results: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel vs. Grado, Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw, Glasgow Cup

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesARENA REPORTS Impact House Shows NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Impact Wrestling Live Event

October 26, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland at 02 Academy

Results courtesy of Julian from Wrestling-infos.de

Attendance was roughly 400.

1. Joe Hendry beat Rich Swann by pinfall.

2. Frankie Kazarian beat Heath via submission.

3. Moose, Brian Myers, and Deonna Purrazzo defeated “Subculture” Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dani Luna. Moose pinned Andrews for the win.

4. Eddie Edwards beat Rhino.

5. Jordynne Grace pinned Gisele Shaw.

6. Grado defeated Trey Miguel.

7. Knockout’s World Champion Trinity defeated Emersyn Jayne.

8. Joe Hendry defeated Frankie Kazarian to win the Glasgow Cup. Scott D’Amore cames out and presented Hendry with the 2023 Glasglow Cup.

9. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Josh Alexander and Eric Young.