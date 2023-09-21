ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: Three title matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH Pure Championship

-Athena vs. Angelina Love for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Willie Mack, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-Leyla Hirsch, Charlette Renegade, and Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

-Lee Johnson vs. Lee Moriarty

-Ethan Page vs. VSK

-Cole Karter and Griff Garrison vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin

-Diamante in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).