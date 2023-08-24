MLW Fusion preview: Major announcement touted for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-MLW will make a major announcement

-MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW Middleweight Champion Akira

-The Second Gear Crew vs. Samoan Swat Team vs. The Calling

-Willie Mack vs. Love, Doug vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Nolo Kitano in a scramble match

Powell’s POV: MLW hyped that a major announcement will be made tonight, but they did not offer any hints. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).