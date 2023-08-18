Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship

-Chris Sabin vs. Samuray Del Sol

-Knockouts Champion Trinity vs. Jody Threat in a non-title match

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler

-Deaner vs. Laredo Kid

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features Kip James (a/k/a Billy Gunn). John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).