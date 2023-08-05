WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The SummerSlam fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: Edge celebrating 25 years was announced for the August 18 edition. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).