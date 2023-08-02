AEW Dynamite results (8/2): Powell’s live review of the 200th episode with The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Berreta

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 200)

Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired live August 2, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] An AEW Dynamite 200 graphic was shown during the opening. Pyro shot off on the stage and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone…

“Judas” played and then Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita made his entrance with Don Callis while ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the opening match introductions. The entrances of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia followed…

1. Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Aubrey Edwards was back as the referee for the match. Jericho and Guevara started the match and traded chops. Guevara put Jericho down with a low dropkick. Jericho threw more chops. Guevara put him down with a knee strike that Jericho put his hand up to block.

Garcia tagged in and traded chops with Jericho, then danced in his face. Garcia put Jericho down, did his dance, and walked over Jericho in the process. Takeshita tagged into the match and clotheslined Garcia, then hit him with an elbow strike.

A short time later, Callis tripped Garcia as he was running the ropes. Jericho took advantage of the distraction by hitting Garcia with a big boot heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]