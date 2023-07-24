WWE Raw preview: SummerSlam contract signing set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins and Finn Balor contract signing for the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark (if Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus)

-Drew McIntyre and Gunther meet face-to-face

-Logan Paul responds to Ricochet’s challenge

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Ciampa vs. Reed match since our last update. Raw will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.