Big Swoll on his time in WCW, Eric Bischoff, Master P, and the No limit Soldiers

Big Swoll

On signing with WCW: “I was 330 pounds. When I contacted them, they flew me to Atlanta and I walk in and there’s Eric Bischoff, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Big Sexy [Kevin Nash], there’s a bunch of famous guys sitting around the table and we signed with them and when No Limit came out, we took it by storm. I’m talking about with the rap is crap thing going on, you know, with the West Texas Rednecks.”

On Master P: “I can’t stand that mother—er. I can’t stand him. We, we have not talked since the last time I seen him with WCW. He’s an asshole. He’s a con man. I have nothing to say nice about him… He’s going through a lot with his family, with his daughter committing suicide, you know, and stuff like that. I’ve gone a totally different route. I have nothing to do with the music industry, the wrestling industry. I got into the cattle business right now. I’m into the mattress manufacturing business. So, you know, I’ve really just stayed away from a lot of entertainment stuff like that. When Rey Mysterio come in town, you know, I’ve gotten a couple of phone calls just, Hey, how you doing? You know, what’s going on? And stuff like that. But no, I have no interest in the wrestling business whatsoever.”

On the No Limit Soldiers: “When we hooked up with WCW, we basically wrote our own ticket because that was the day, remember we did the show in New Orleans where we threw the cake in Curt Hennig’s face? We also did the premiere of the Hootie Hoo video. We basically had the whole run of the company. Eric (Bischoff) did an interview and he said some really nice things about me. I respect him. He’s like ‘Swoll was so professional’.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, AWA, Brad Rheingans, LOD, NJPW, Shinya Hashimoto, WCW, Eric Bischoff, Bill Goldberg, Master P, The No Limit Soldiers, Dusty Rhodes, his WCW contract, his WCW exit, The West Texas Rednecks, NFL, CFL, and more.