By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight for the ROH Women’s Championship, Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match, Samoa Joe gets a new title belt, and more (16:23)…

Click here for the June 23 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

