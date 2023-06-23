What's happening...

06/23 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 264): Colin McGuire returns for the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door preview with match predictions

June 23, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Colin McGuire returning to preview the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event and share match predictions…

Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns Monday, June 26 and Monday, July 3 coming out of the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door and WWE Money in the Bank events. Your calls are welcome during both shows, which begin at 1CT/2ET via PWAudio.net.

