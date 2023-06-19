Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact Diary subjects

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-“OVE” Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Madman Fulton vs. Brian Myers, Jason Hotch, and John Skylar
-Kon and Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey
-Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly
-Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. AXS is airing 30-minute Diary episodes on Bhupinder Gujjar and Trey Miguel beginning at 6CT/7ET and again on Friday morning starting at 1CT/2ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
