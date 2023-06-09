MLW Fusion preview: A pair of title matches set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush vs. Akira in a three-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).