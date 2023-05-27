NXT Level Up results (5/19): O’Connor’s review of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Oro Mensah vs. Tavion Heights, Boa vs. Javier Bernal

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 67)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 26, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Oro Mensah made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Mr. (Robert) Stone welcomed us to the show…

1. Oro Mensah vs. Tavion Heights. Heights took Mensah down to the mat as the bell rang. Mensah attempted a leg trip which Heights avoided but Mensah would soon take control with a crossbody. Mensah looked to springboard but Heights caught him with a release German suplex. Both men exchanged uppercuts before Heights got a near fall on a capture suplex. Heights worked on the neck of Mensah but Mensah would escape with a kick to the side of the head and a hit a springboard moonsault. Heights looked to finish Mensah with a powerbomb but Mensah rolled out, hit the spinning wheelkick in the corner followed up by the single leg dropkick from the top rope for the victory.

Oro Mensah defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:32.

The commentary team hyped Boa vs. Javier Bernal for after the break…[c]

2. Boa vs. Javier Bernal. Bernal avoided a leg kick as the match started and would take Boa to the mat attempting to work the leg but Boa would roll through with a pin attempt for a quick two count. Bernal sent Boa into the ropes but Boa connected with a kick. Bernal went to the corner as Boa charged but Boa missed a kick and Bernal hit a dropkick to the leg to take the advantage over Boa. Bernal continued to work on the leg of Boa in the middle of the ring as the match continued. Boa would fight through the pain to drop Bernal with kicks and a gordbuster and looked to end the contest but Bernal would quickly hit the jumping flatliner for the win.

Javier Bernal defeated Boa via pinfall in 5:00.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. Yulisa Leon is making her return from injury as Valentina Feroz started the match against Jakara Jackson. Feroz tagged in Leon who continued to work on Jackson before Leon tagged Feroz back in. Jackson would get the tag to Legend who used her power to launch Feroz into the corner. Legend continued to utilize her power on Leon as she retagged in Jackson. Legend quickly tagged back in to hit the pump kick on Feroz for a near fall.

Feroz got the hot tag to Leon and Legend made the tag to Jackson. Leon hit a missile dropkick and an overhead press slam on Jackson as Legend made the save. Jackson rolled up Leon and attempted to cheat to win but the referee spotted Jackson’s feet on the middle rope and stopped the count. Leon looked to finish as Legend entered the ring to save but the referee stopped Legend in her tracks as Feroz and Leon hit the suplex/crossbody combo on Jackson and Leon got the pin for the win.

Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson via pinfall in 5:41.

John’s Ramblings: I enjoyed all of the matches on offer this week. I’m particularly impressed by the look of Boa since his return from injury but he needs to start picking up wins for me to continue to be invested. Yulisa Leon, also back from injury, looked good during her brief time back in the ring in the main event as her teammate Valentina Feroz worked majority of the match. Both ladies complement each other well and should only get better if they continue to work together as a team.