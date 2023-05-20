Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Smackdown discussion regarding Bloodline developments, debuting NXT wrestlers, the Night of Champions build

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the show that featured Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face-to-face with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Pretty Deadly, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega, The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest AJ Styles, and more.