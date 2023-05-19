05/19 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell discuss Daniel Bryan commenting on his return in an interview with Chris Jericho, WWE’s Post WrestleMania Hangover, ROH War of the Worlds, early WWE Money in the Bank predictions

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the May 10, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss Daniel Bryan commenting on his return in an interview with Chris Jericho, WWE’s Post WrestleMania Hangover, ROH War of the Worlds, early WWE Money in the Bank predictions, and more (73:01)…

Note: We fell behind, so this is technically five years ago last week. We’ll run another flashback episode over the weekend to officially catch up.

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – May 10, 2018 edition.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.