5/12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ return, AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio, and Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus tournament matches, winners meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,238)

Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

Aired live May 12, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole introduced the show and was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. They touted the return of Roman Reigns…

Edge made his entrance and stopped to look at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title belt that was set up on a table on the stage. Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Edge, who kissed his children, who were in the front row. Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles were already in the ring…

1. AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Edge caught Styles with an early boot to the head. A “let’s go Edge” chant broke out. Cole noted that Edge relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury and was never beaten for the title.

A short time later, Styles performed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Mysterio and then clotheslined Edge over the top rope. Mysterio came back with a head-scissors takedown on Styles and then repeated the move on Edge once he returned to the ring.

Edge caught Rey going for a springboard crossbody block and executed a fallaway slam. Edge set up for a double spear, but both opponents kicked him. Rey put Edge down with a Destroyer for a near fall. Edge rolled to the floor. Styles sent Mysterio sliding under the bottom rope and he was caught by Edge. Styles kicked Edge through the ropes and then Edge fell backward and DDT’d Mysterio in the process heading into a break. [C]

Styles and Mysterio fought on the apron coming out of the break. Edge dove through the ropes and speared both men, causing them all to fall to ringside. Edge brought Rey back to the ring and covered him for a near fall. Styles returned to the ring and tossed Edge back to the floor.

Styles put Rey in a Calf Crusher. Edge returned and put Rey in a crossface for a moment, then released it and hit Styles to break his hold. Rey performed an awkward looking double huracanrana that put both opponents in 619 position. Rey set up for the move, but both men dropkicked him. Styles and Edge threw simultaneous clotheslines, leaving all three men down for a moment.

A short time later, Edge shoved a charging Styles, whose head slammed into the middle turnbuckle. Edge went to the ropes. Rey cut him off and set up for a top rope huracanrana, but Styles grabbed Rey and powerbombed him, which led to a two count. Styles went to the ropes where Edge was still seated. Rey recovered and performed powerbomb on Styles, who simultaneously superplexed Edge. Rey covered Styles for a two count.

Rey put Edge in 619 position, but Styles tripped Rey from the floor. Styles set up for his finisher, but Edge avoided it. Rey caught Edge with a move and put him in position for a 619. Edge stuffed the 619 and put Rey in the Edgecator. Styles returned and Edge ended up putting him in the same move after releasing Rey.

Rey hit Edge with a 619. Rey went up top and dove at Edge, but they appeared to botch whatever the spot was supposed to be. Styles hit Edge with a Phenomenal Forearm and pinned him…

AJ Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio in 16:15 to advance to the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match despite the apparent flubbed spot at the end. Edge getting the only introduction made me second guess my pre tournament prediction of a Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles finale. By the way, I’m filling in for the vacationing Jake Barnett tonight. He will be back to cover next week’s Smackdown.

A video package recapped last week’s drama involving Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were shown yucking it up backstage. Cole questioned whether Roman Reigns was returning to celebrate or give the Usos a pep talk…

Sheamus made his entrance with Ridge Holland and Butch for the other tournament match. Holland and Butch headed to the back while Sheamus went to the ring… [C]

Cole hyped Fox’s USFL coverage and then Barrett hyped a championship celebration for Bianca Belair in her hometown for later in the show…

Bobby Lashley was already in the ring while he was introduced by Mike Rome. U.S. Champion Austin Theory’s entrance was televised…

2. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Theory darted to ringside once the bell rang to start the match. Lashley and Sheamus followed and roughed up Theory before tossing him back in the ring and then both men continued to work him over. Lashley clotheslined Theory over the top rope to the floor.

Sheamus slammed Lashley and covered him for a two count. Sheamus set up for Ten Beats and then dodged a charging Theory, who knocked Lashley off the apron. Sheamus hit Ten Beats on Theory while the fans counted along. Sheamus stood tall with both opponents at ringside. [C]

Lashley set up Sheamus for his Hurt Lock finisher, but Theory broke it up with a dropkick. Theory put Sheamus down and covered him until Lashley broke up the pin. Theory hit Lashley with a Blockbuster and pinned him, but Sheamus cut in.

A short time later, Sheamus performed White Noise on Theory from the middle rope and covered him for a two count. Sheamus set up for the Celtic Cross. Theory slipped out and rolled Sheamus into a pin for a two count. Sheamus put Theory down and then played to the crowd.

Sheamus set up for the Brogue Kick, but Lashley speared him. Theory tossed Lashley to ringside and covered Sheamus for a two count. Lashley escaped Theory’s finisher and slammed him to the mat with a one-armed spinebuster. Lashley put Theory in the Hurt Lock. Sheamus returned and Brogue Kicked Theory. Lashley tossed Sheamus to the floor and then pinned Theory…

Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory and Sheamus in a Triple Threat 13:10 to advance to the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Powell’s POV: A decent match that resulted in the soft U.S. Champion taking a loss in his first appearance since being drafted to Smackdown.

A graphic listed AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley in a semifinal match for later in the show… A shot aired of Roman Reigns’ dressing room door…

Adam Pearce was on the phone boasting about the tournament semifinal match when Grayson Waller entered the room. Pearce ended the call and greeted Waller, who suggested that Pearce put the winner of the semifinal match in the hot seat by having that person on his Waller Effect talkshow. Pearce liked the idea and agreed to it…

Baron Corbin was in the ring. Cameron Grimes received a televised entrance. Once Grimes was in the ring, Corbin noted that Grimes was Smackdown’s final pick in the draft. Corbin said he was surprised that Grimes actually showed up and said he would be pinned in about two minutes…

3. Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin. The bell rang to start the match and Grimes immediately hit his Cave In finisher and scored the pin…

Cameron Grimes defeated Baron Corbin in 0:06.

Powell’s POV: Well, no one can bitch about how this NXT wrestler’s debut went on the main roster. I assume they will run this back next week.

A video package recapped Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes on Monday’s Raw. The Lesnar vs. Rhodes match graphic was shown, but it did not list whatever gimmick match they seem likely to go with…

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance along with fellow Bloodline members Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Heyman held one of Roman’s two title belts and looked annoyed by the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt that was still on the stage. Cole said the Bloodline considers the new title belt to be a consolation prize… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Bloodline aren’t the only ones who consider the new title belt to be a consolation prize. Hopefully the company can do something to boost the image of the new belt in the months ahead.