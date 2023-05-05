What's happening...

05/05 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match, Lee Moriarty vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match, Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson, Angelico vs. Komander, Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade, Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander

May 5, 2023

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match, Lee Moriarty vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match, Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson, Angelico vs. Komander, Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade, Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander, and more (13:17)…

Click here for the May 5 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

