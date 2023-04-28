WWE Draft on WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage with an early start time, NXT Level Up, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Drew Gulak, Violent J, Alex Riley, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido, Billy Travis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center. The show features the first night of the WWE Draft and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena. The show includes Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears. Join me for our live review as the show airs today at 4:30CT/5:30ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville Armory tonight with a live event. NXT does not list any matches for its live events.

-WWE is in Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena tonight with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Title, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Dolph Ziggler vs. Damian Priest, Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed, Chad Gable and Otis vs. Mace and Mansoor, Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin.

-WWE is in Beaumont, Texas at Ford Arena on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and Rhea Ripley vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Paris, France at Accor Arena on Sunday. The event will likely feature the same lineup as the Belfast show.

-WWE is in Bossier City, Louisiana at Broodshire Grocery Arena on Sunday. The venue’s website has a dated lineup.

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 51.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 42.

-Drew Gulak is 36.

-Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.

-The late Billy Travis (Gary Mize) was born on April 28, 1961. He died of an apparent heart attack at age 41 on November 23, 2002.