First match officially announced for WWE Backlash

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa
Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny is the host of the show and the assumption is that he will also be involved in a match. The event has sold out.
