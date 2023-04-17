What's happening...

First match officially announced for WWE Backlash

April 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

Powell’s POV: Bad Bunny is the host of the show and the assumption is that he will also be involved in a match. The event has sold out.

