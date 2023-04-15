NJPW Capital Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s NJPW pay-per-view on FITE TV

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Capital Collision event that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada in a three-way for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Kenta vs. Eddie Edwards for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito vs. Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado

-Zack Sabre. Jr. vs. Tom Lawlor for the NJPW TV Title

-AR Fox vs. David Finlay

-Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

-The DKC, Clark Connors, Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and Chuck Taylor vs. Kevin Knight, Gabriel Kidd, Mike Bailey, Volador Jr., and Kushida

-(Pre-Show) Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

Powell’s POV: Both NJPW shows this weekend are available via Fite.TV pay-per-view both individually for $19.99 or for a two-night price of $29.99. Today’s main card start time is 6CT/7ET and there’s a free 30-minute pre-show. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire is attending tonight’s show in Washington, D.C. and Sunday’s show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. Look for his reports on both events.