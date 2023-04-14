04/14 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears, Aussie Open vs. Best Friends for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, new AEW Tag Champs FTR appear, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Man Scout

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

\By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears, Aussie Open vs. Best Friends for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, new AEW Tag Champs FTR appear, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Man Scout, and more (23:25)…

Click here to stream or download the April 14 AEW Rampage audio review.

