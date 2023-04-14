What's happening...

04/14 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears, Aussie Open vs. Best Friends for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, new AEW Tag Champs FTR appear, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Man Scout

April 14, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

\By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears, Aussie Open vs. Best Friends for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura, new AEW Tag Champs FTR appear, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Man Scout, and more (23:25)…

Click here to stream or download the April 14 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.