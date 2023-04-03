What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

April 3, 2023

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto

-AEW Tag Team Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Infantry” Captain Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

-Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Leonis and Maximus

-Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin

-Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart

-Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

-Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.