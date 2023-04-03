AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto
-AEW Tag Team Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Infantry” Captain Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
-Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Leonis and Maximus
-Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin
-Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart
-Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
-Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
