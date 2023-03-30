ROH on HonorClub taping spoilers from the AEW Dynamite event in St. Louis (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

ROH on HonorClub TV Taping

St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo (Twitter.com/DerikZoo)

ROH started off the night and ended in the night a marathon taping, all of which I believe will be on tonight’s HonorClub go-home show for ROH Supercard of Honor.

Ian Riccoboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer.

1. Miyu Yamashita defeated Shazza McKenzie.

2. The Embassy” Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona (w/Prince Nana) defeated three wrestlers. I couldn’t get their names. One was very popular with the St. Louis crowd.

3. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari. Great match. Aussie Open are special.

4. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Rush, and Dralistico (w/Maria, Jose) defeated “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin and “The Lucha Bros” Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes). Rush hit Bull’s Horns in the corner to beat Darius. Fun match.

Mark Briscoe came out and cut a promo saying he was going to win the ROH Television Championship for himself, his brother, their wives, their kids, and everyone around the world. Samoa Joe interrupted on the big screen.

The following matches were taped after live Dynamite and the Rampage taping (see the main page for the Rampage spoiler report).

5. Athena defeated Emi Sakura to retain the ROH Women’s Championship. Athena won by submission and continued to beat down Sakura until Yuka Sakazaki ran out for a pull apart brawl. Several referees and security ran out and pulled Athena out of the ring. Yuka then dove off the top rope onto everyone. The ladies were finally separated to end the segment.

6. AR Fox and Metalik defeated “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. A fun match, but the crowd was getting tired at this point (or at least I was). Dean was accidentally dumped on his head early in the match and looked a little shaken up through 2/3 of the rest of the match. Metalik walked the top rope and then came off with an elbow drop for the pin.

7. Wheeler Yuta defeated Leon Ruffin by submission to retain the ROH Pure Championship. The judges were BJ Whitmer, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko. A good match with Yuta really dominating Ruffin. Afterwards, Wheeler tried to talk some trash about Katsuyori Shibata. Unbelievably enough, Shibata walked out, knocked the mic out of Wheeler’s hand, and they went nose to nose before Wheeler backed away. Shibata then just walked back up the ramp. A really cool surprise to wake the crowd up.

8. El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Blake Christian. Talk about waking the crowd up. Bobby Cruise promised us we would be excited for this match, and he was right. I’ve got to see Vikingo twice in person now, and he’s incredible. Blake Christian is no slouch either. The match was exactly what you think it is. Check it out on HonorClub.

9. Eddie Kingston defeated “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels. The crowd loved Eddie. Honestly, Eddie was the reason I stayed. Tony Khan told us Eddie was in the main event, so I had to stay. And I don’t think I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing Daniels wrestle, which is insane, so it was cool to see these guys go at it. There was a chop fest in the middle left the remaining crowd wooing and also grimacing haha. Eddie won with two spinning back fists. There was a lot of love and respect shown between Eddie and Daniels before and after the match.

Afterward, Claudio sauntered to the ring to confront Kingston. Eddie said he didn’t want to wait and challenged Claudio to the match right then and there. Claudio teased accepting, but just as Paul Turner was going to ring the bell, Claudio bailed. Eddie cut a promo saying how it was his destiny to be ROH World Champion and told everyone to make sure to buy the PPV to see that happen.