WWE Raw rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 39

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.771 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.705 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.778 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.807 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.729 million viewers. Clearly, Roman Reigns being hyped repeatedly for the final segment prevented the usual third-hour decline. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The March 21, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.769 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the penultimate edition of Raw before WrestleMania 38.