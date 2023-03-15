NXT TV rating for the show featuring the Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 590,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 624,000 viewership count for the Roadblock themed episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 19th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.17 rating. The March 15, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 624,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. MLW Underground on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings.