WWE wrestler Sonya Deville was arrested on a gun possession charge in New Jersey

WWE wrestler Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) was arrested and charged with unlawful gun possession in Atlantic City, New Jersey last month. TMZ.com reports that while the gun was registered in Florida, Deville did not have it registered in the state of New Jersey.

Powell’s POV: The story states that a valet found the gun inside the glovebox of Deville’s car, but it does not state why the valet opened the glovebox in the first place. It’s also noted that Deville purchased the gun after a deranged fan broke into her home with the intent of kidnapping her back in 2020. Can you blame her? I’m guessing this legal issue will result in a slap on the wrist at the most.