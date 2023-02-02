Kenny Jay dead at age 85

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Kenny Jay (Kenny Benkowski) died on Thursday at age 85. Mick Karch shared the news of Jay’s death and wrote a piece for PWInsider.com. Karch wrote that Jay died following a long illness.

Powell’s POV: I encourage you to check out the great piece that Karch wrote regarding his longtime friend. Jay was a popular wrestler in the AWA. He mostly worked as an enhancement wrestler, but his popularity also led to him being featured more prominently at times. He carried “The Sodbuster” nickname, which stemmed from his landscaping business. Jay continued to make appearances at independent events after the AWA went out of business. I saw him at numerous independent events and the thing that stood out was that he always had a smile on his face and seemed truly happy to be involved in the business in some capacity. My condolences to his family and friends.