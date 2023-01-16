WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross was officially announced for the January 27 edition. Yes, they did specify that the tag team tournament will be for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles, while Judgment Day will get a shot at the Raw Tag Team Titles after winning a four-way match on Raw. No additional teams have been announced for the tournament. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).