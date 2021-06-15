WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: Five matches set for Sunday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler.

Powell’s POV: The Bliss vs. Baszler match was announced during Monday’s Raw. McIntyre will not be able to challenge Lashley for the title again if he loses. This will be the final pay-per-view in the ThunderDome structure. WWE Money in the Bank will be held on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my live review of WWE Hell in a Cell beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card beginning with the new start time of 7C/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review on Sunday night, and the Pro Wrestling Boom Live show co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay and I will take place on Monday at 3CT/4ET with your calls welcome.