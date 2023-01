CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wrestling Night in America features Dot Net’s John Moore joining host Greg Parks to discuss the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Greg and John also discussed The Bloodline saga in WWE, Gunther’s ceiling, Vince McMahon’s machinations, and more.