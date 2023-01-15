Impact Wrestling TV taping spoilers: Full results of upcoming television shows (spoilers)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Impact Wrestling TV Taping

Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Report by Dot Net reader Arturo Muscarelli

Before The Impact Taping

1. Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh defeated Andrew Everett and Aiden Prince.

2. “The Design” Kon and Angels defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver.

3. Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo

Impact Wrestling TV Taping

Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win as the new Knockouts Champion. She was interrupted by Bully Ray, who told her to leave. Mickie badmouthed Bully and told him to leave, even holding the ropes for him. He warned her one last time.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans came out. Tasha said Mickie still can’t beat her. Steelz and Evans attacked James. Bully went to ringside to grab a table. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace came to make the save. Santino Marella and Ernest “The Cat” Miller came out and booked a six-person tag match.

1. Mickie James, Kazarian and Jordynne Grace defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz and Savannah. Kazarian hit Bully once and he left the ringside area. Masha Slamovich came out afterward with a photo for James and they went face to face.

2. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise.

3. Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde by submission.

4. Steve Maclin defeated Dirty Dango.

5. Trey Miguel defeated “Action” Mike Jackson. Afterwards, Crazzy Steve came out with red spray paint, which he painted on himself. Black Taurus appeared from the back, but Trey escaped through the crowd.

6. Kushida and a partner defeated “The Good Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler.

7. “Death Dollz” Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka defeated Gisele Shaw and Tara. Giselle disrespected Tara, which led to Tara turning on her and the finish.

8. “Bullet Club” Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated “Major Players” Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

Matt Cardona had a promo, Joe Hendry came out and accepted a challenge. Hendry had a song for Cardona where Cardona kept getting called “Edge’s bitch.” The video showed someone masked like Myers, Cardona. and Chelsea with Cardona playing with action figures.

9. Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean.

10. Rich Swann defeated Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin and Callihan in a six-way match to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. Rhino was eliminated first by Callihan. Edwards was pinned by Sabin after a distraction from PCO. Sabin was eliminated by Moose. Swann eliminated Moose, and finally Swann pinned Callihan. After the match, The Design attacked Swann but were run off by Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Yuya Uemura.

11. “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King in a Pit Fight by KO.