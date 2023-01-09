Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry, and Rich Swann

-Brian Myers vs. Heath

-Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary

-The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which I will be covering live. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Masha Slamovich. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).