Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry, and Rich Swann
-Brian Myers vs. Heath
-Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary
-The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head
Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which I will be covering live. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Masha Slamovich. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
