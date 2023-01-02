1/2 WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com
WWE Main Event taping
January 2, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
Report by Dot Net readers Matt H and Sean Plichta
1. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke.
2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Rip Fowler (w/Jagger Reid). Despite a heel distraction by Jagger, there was a post match handshake. Shelton’s got a mic. He pointed out he’s been in the business for 20 years and thanked the crowd before saying he’s not done. Shelton ended with an “Ain’t no stopping me now!”
Be the first to comment