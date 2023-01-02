1/2 WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping

January 2, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Report by Dot Net readers Matt H and Sean Plichta

1. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke.

2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Rip Fowler (w/Jagger Reid). Despite a heel distraction by Jagger, there was a post match handshake. Shelton’s got a mic. He pointed out he’s been in the business for 20 years and thanked the crowd before saying he’s not done. Shelton ended with an “Ain’t no stopping me now!”