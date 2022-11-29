What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

November 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson, and LSG

-Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

-Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen

-Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, and Steven Josifi

-Chris Wylde vs. Zack Clayton

-Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

