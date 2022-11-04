What's happening...

11/04 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match, LA Knight vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya, the final push for WWE Crown Jewel

November 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match, LA Knight vs. Ricochet, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya, the final push for WWE Crown Jewel, and more (18:02)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the November 4 WWE Smackdown audio review.

