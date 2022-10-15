10/14 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend, Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson, and Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 35)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 14, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ikemen Jiro and the debuting Tank Ledger made their way to the ring as Sudu Shah welcomed Byron Saxton to the broadcast team…

1. Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. Jiro and Hudson tied up to start with Hudson working the arm to gain the advantage. Hudson took Jiro down and Jiro tagged in Ledger. Hudson and Ledger both attempted shoulder blocks but neither men were taken off their feet. Hudson tagged in Montana who attempted to work on Ledger but Montana was quickly overpowered.

Ledger was distracted by Hudson which allowed Montana to hit the neckbreaker and tag in Hudson. Hudson prevented Ledger from making the tag and tagged Montana back in. Ledger battled through and made the hot tag to Jiro. Jiro knocked Hudson off the apron, hit a springboard moonsault and the side kick on Montana for the victory.

Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger defeated Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson via pinfall in 6:17.

2. Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne. Borne took Chen down early and worked the head before Chen made it to the ropes for the break. Chen hit a hip toss and worked the arm of Borne and continued to apply the pressure on the arm throughout the early stages of the match. Borne escaped and sent Chen into the corner but Chen responded with a pump kick for a near fall. Borne would hit a belly to belly suplex and a dropkick on Chen before dropping Chen on his head with a modified flatliner for the win.

Myles Borne defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 5:14.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend. Legend kicked Nile in the gut as the bell rang and powered her down to the mat early. Legend worked on the head of Nile who responded with a takedown and kicks on Legend. Nile hit a crossbody on Legend but Legend blocked an attempted takedown and hit a double arm suplex for a near fall on Nile. Nile crawled to the ropes but Legend followed working on the arm. Legend hit stomps on Nile who was laying on the mat but Nile caught Legend with kicks from a seated position. Legend locked on an armlock but Nile escaped, hit a shoulder block and a corner dropkick on Legend and locked on the dragon sleeper for the submission win.

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend via submission in 6:16.

John’s Ramblings: Ivy Nile impressed again this week and Level Up is always more enjoyable when she makes an appearance on the show. There was a spot in the closing moments of the Dante Chen vs. Myles Borne match where it appeared that Borne seemed to lose Chen in midair with his finisher and then Chen landed awkwardly head first to the mat. It looked scary. I hope that we do not see Borne use that move again.