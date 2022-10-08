WWE Extreme Rules lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

What's happening...

October 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Daniel Cormier

-Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. “Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a Donnybrook Match.

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Extreme Rules as the event streams on Peacock beginning either with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

