WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
-Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis
-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match
-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
-Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Raw will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place.
