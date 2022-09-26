WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

-Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match

-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

-Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.