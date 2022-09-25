Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup: The latest card for Impact’s biggest event of the year

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held on Friday, October 7 in Albany, New York at the Albany Armory.

-Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles

-Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian for the X Division Championship

-Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why Impact is running Friday pay-per-views opposite WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage rather than Sunday nights. Nevertheless, the lineup looks good and Impact will be adding additional matches. The show is available via FITE TV for $39.99.